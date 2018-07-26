Police search for man who went missing a week ago

Police are searching for a man who has been missing for a week and may not have his daily medication with him.

Hasanat Muhammad Mahmood, 21, was last seen when he left the family home in Herriet Street in the Pollokshields area of Glasgow on Thursday July 19.

He was reported missing on Wednesday July 25.

Police said he has missed a medical appointment and may not have his daily medication with him.

Chief Inspector Ross Allan said: “It is unusual for Hasanat not to be in touch with his family or friends for such a long period of time and we are anxious to hear from anyone who has any knowledge of his current whereabouts.

“Anyone with any information is urged to get in touch with Police Scotland via 0141 532 4977.”

The missing man is described as being of Asian appearance, around 5ft 10in tall, of slim build with brown eyes, short black hair, and clean shaven.

When last seen he was wearing a grey hooded jacket and white Jordan trainers.