Republicans launch move to impeach US deputy attorney general

A group of Republicans has introduced articles of impeachment against US deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein, who oversees special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference.

The 11 Republicans who introduced the resolution have criticised Mr Rosenstein for not being responsive enough in relation to the Russia investigation and a closed investigation into Democrat Hillary Clinton’s emails.

It is unclear whether there will be enough support in the party to pass it, as Republican leaders have not signed on to the effort.

The articles were introduced by North Carolina Representative Mark Meadows and Ohio Representative Jim Jordan, frequent critics of the Justice Department.

The introduction does not trigger an immediate vote, but Mr Meadows and Mr Jordan could make procedural moves on the House floor that could force a vote late this week or when the House returns from its upcoming five-week recess in September. The House is scheduled to leave for that recess on Thursday.