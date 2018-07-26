Rescue crews search for more victims following Greece wildfires

Rescue crews and volunteers are searching on land and at sea for further victims from the country’s deadliest forest fires for decades. Frantic relatives looking for missing loved ones have been heading to the morgue in Athens. Those arriving at the morgue were being informed of the necessary steps to match the missing and the dead, including providing DNA samples and dental records.

A fire broke out north-east of Athens in the area of Rafina, a seaside resort of permanent residences and holiday homes popular with Athenians and tourists. It swept through the area fanned by gale-force winds. Hundreds fled to nearby beaches, with many swimming out to sea to escape the ferocious flames and choking smoke that killed 82 people.

Burned cars are collected together at an old football field in Rafina Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis/AP

In a statement, the Queen offered her sympathies to the victims and paid tribute to the emergency services. She said: “Prince Philip and I offer our deepest sympathies to the people of Greece in the wake of the devastating fires in Attica and across Greece. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victims of this terrible tragedy and to all those who have lost their homes. “I pay tribute to the courage and dedication of the Greek emergency services and the volunteers that have provided support.” Dozens of those who fled spent hours at sea before being picked up by coast guard vessels, fishing boats and a passing ferry. Several of the dead were people who drowned.

Defence minister Panos Kammenos, left, talks to local residents Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis/AP

The worst affected area was the seaside community of Mati, where the majority of victims were found, including 26 people found huddled together, many embracing. Defence Minister Panos Kammenos visited Mati on Thursday morning and was heckled by distraught men and women, who accused authorities of not doing enough in the initial hours of the fire. “People died for nothing,” one woman sobbed at the minister.

The flag on the Acropolis hill flies at half-mast Credit: Theodora Tongas/AP