Rightmove apologises as advert offering low rent for ‘special favours’ is posted

Property website Rightmove has apologised after an advert offering reduced rent in return for “special favours” appeared on its website.

The advert, posted on Wednesday, featured a two-bedroom terraced house near Longbridge station in Birmingham.

The property was listed at £23 per person per week for a female student tenant with “reduced rent for special favours”.

A number of Rightmove users took to social media to share their dismay at the advert’s implication.

Rosh Rashid, 21, a student who is looking for a two-bedroom property to rent in the area, shared a screenshot of the advert on Twitter, writing: “Available to ‘female students’ .. available on a reduced rent for ‘special favours to be discussed.’ Wow”