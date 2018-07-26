Senior Labour MPs call on party to reconsider its stance on anti-Semitism

Pressure is growing on Jeremy Corbyn to reconsider his position on anti-Semitism, after two senior members of his shadow cabinet suggested Labour’s new code of conduct should be rewritten. The comments came after the UK’s three leading Jewish newspapers took the unprecedented step of publishing a joint front page message warning that a Corbyn-led government would pose an “existential threat to Jewish life in this country”. Under the headline “United We Stand”, the Jewish Chronicle, Jewish Telegraph and Jewish News described Labour’s refusal to adopt in full the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism as “sinister”.

They said that “the stain and shame of anti-Semitism has coursed through Her Majesty’s Opposition since Jeremy Corbyn became leader in 2015”. And they urged Labour MPs to back a motion to be debated in September to accept the IHRA definition in full, including a list of examples of anti-Semitic behaviour. Labour insisted Mr Corbyn and the party are “fully committed to the support, defence and celebration of the Jewish community and its organisations”. The party says that the missing examples, mostly relating to criticism of the state of Israel, are dealt with elsewhere in the document.

Lord Bragg said Mr Corbyn had been ‘feeble’ Credit: Dominic Lipinksi/PA

But shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth acknowledged that the joint editorial was a sign of a “desperate” need to rebuild trust with the Jewish community. He urged the party’s ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) to “reconsider” its decision on the code of conduct and include the definition unamended. And shadow international trade secretary Barry Gardiner told the Jewish News: “My view is that it would have been better for the party to adopt the IHRA definition in full with all the examples and then to add all the clauses necessary to make it enforceable rather than to appear to cavil and weaken the definition.” Mr Gardiner said there were concerns that the IHRA definition was not strong enough on its own to defeat any court challenge against an expulsion. But he said he hoped the party would adopt it in full, while adding clauses to “enable us to successfully resist any legal challenge by anti-Semitic racists who fight to remain in the party”. Mr Ashworth told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “I think that, in good faith, members of this committee who’ve drawn up the party’s code of conduct thought that they were strengthening that code of conduct, but that hasn’t commanded the confidence or the agreement of the Jewish community.” He called on the NEC to “reconsider” its decision, adding: “It seems obvious to me that we do need to rebuild trust with the Jewish community, and the place to start is by accepting a definition which is broadly accepted internationally. “Given the circumstances, I think it’s appropriate therefore that they should go back and accept the international definition.” The joint editorial in Jewish newspapers warned: “The party that was, until recently, the natural home for our community has seen its values and integrity eroded by Corbynite contempt for Jews and Israel.” The papers said Labour had “diluted” the internationally-recognised IHRA definition with the effect that “political anti-Semitism targeting Israel” is regarded as acceptable unless racist intent can be proved. And they alleged the changes were made in order to avoid the need to expel hundreds or even thousands of party members.

Jeremy Corbyn has come under fire from Jewish newspapers Credit: Ben Birchall/PA