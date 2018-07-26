Sky notches up earnings hike as Fox and Comcast bidding war continues

Pay TV giant Sky has reported a 7% rebound in annual earnings and cheered its global appeal as it remains at the centre of a takeover battle between suitors 21st Century Fox and Comcast. The group thanked the global success of hit shows such as Patrick Melrose, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, for helping operating profits of £1.03 billion for the year to June 30, up from £964 million the previous year. Pre-tax profits rose 7.6% to £864 million on like-for-like revenues 5% higher at £13.6 billion.

It said it saw customer growth of 39% in the final three months, taking its total reach to more than 23 million households across Europe. In the UK and Ireland, Sky grew underlying earnings by 9% to £2 billion, with revenues 4% higher at £8.9 billion. It added 270,000 new customers in the UK and Ireland over the year, including 20,000 in the fourth quarter. Advertising revenues in the UK rose 6% while its rate of “churn” – customers quitting the group – fell to its lowest for a decade at 10.3% after it invested in original content. It added that this focus on content saw viewing of the group’s original dramas jump 50% in the UK last year. Jeremy Darroch, group chief executive of Sky, said: “We’ve grown every year since we launched in 1989 and we’re not slowing down. “Today Sky is bigger and doing more for customers than ever before – and we’re proud that is being recognised globally.”

Jeremy Darroch said Sky is ‘bigger than ever’ Credit: Andrea Southam/Sky/PA