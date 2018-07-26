‘Solid support’ for South Western Railway strike

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union walked out for 24 hours, with more stoppages planned over the next few weeks.

A strike by workers on South Western Railway in the bitter dispute over the role of guards on trains was being “solidly supported” on Thursday, unions said.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: ‎”RMT members are standing rock solid and united again this morning across South Western Railway in the latest phase of the campaign to put public safety, security and access before private profit.

“RMT is angry and frustrated that a request by the union to get serious talks with South Western Railway bolted down this week was met with the same old tired response from the company that refuses to move the process on and address the fundamental issues.

“That is no way to treat a serious dispute that will impact on huge numbers of passengers through into September and SWR need to get out of this bunker mentality.

“It is particularly galling as positive proposals the union put forward in earlier talks that could have formed the basis of an agreement were welcomed by the management side but were subsequently sabotaged as they were escalated up the SWR management structure.

“Our members are striking today to put public safety before private profits and it’s about time SWR took note of what is going on elsewhere in the rail industry, and the settlements RMT has struck that underpin the guard guarantee, and started talking with us seriously around a similar package that puts safety, security and access to services top of the agenda.”

The next strike is on Saturday.