Sports Direct and Southern Trains among most improved UK brands – survey

Sports Direct and Southern Trains have been named among the most improved brands by UK consumers in a ranking topped by John Lewis. John Lewis and Marks & Spencer came first and third respectively in the annual YouGov “brand health” list, based on consumers’ perceptions of quality, value, satisfaction and reputation. BBC-related brands – iPlayer and BBC One – took second and ninth positions while Heinz was voted into fourth place.

Ikea and the cheese brand Cathedral City were both new entrants in this year’s top 10, taking fifth and eighth place respectively. Samsung and Amazon, who also both made the global top 10, took sixth and seventh places, while pharmacy chain Boots took 10th place. Sports Direct’s score improved by 6.2 points to minus 6.2 – similar to mid-2016 levels – after a period away from negative headlines regarding its working practices to make it the most improved brand. Similarly, Southern Trains – long blighted by strikes, cancellations and related media coverage – has also seen its score improve by 4.8 points to minus 11.3.