Surge in grass fires near motorways blamed on litter

Drivers are being urged not to throw rubbish from vehicles amid a surge in grass fires near busy roads. There were 56 fires on grass verges next to England’s motorways and major A-roads in the 10 days to Wednesday, Highways England reported. Sizzling temperatures and a lack of rain have made verges drier than normal and many are catching fire due to items thrown from passing vehicles such as glass bottles, cigarette butts and plastic. The North East was the region with the most fires (16), followed by the East of England (12) and the South East (11).

Highways England emergency planning officer Frank Bird said: “Smoke from roadside fires can drift across motorways posing a hazard to drivers. We’ve seen an increase in fires on grass verges near some of our motorways, for example on the M42 in the Midlands. “With the land being so dry, it often only takes a small spark to take hold. We’d urge people to avoid throwing any items from vehicles at any time, but particularly in these hot conditions.” Highways England worked with the emergency services to tackle a serious fire involving a lorry that was carrying hay on the M5 in the Midlands on July 19. As well as dealing with the blaze on the vehicle and the carriageway, crews had to dampen nearby woods and a field beyond that.

