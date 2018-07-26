Teenager held after man stabbed to death

A 17-year-old youth has been arrested after a 25-year-old man was stabbed to death in Waterford.

Gardai and emergency services were called at around 3.40am on Thursday to Shanakiel, Dunmore East, where the man was discovered and treated for an apparent stab wound.

He was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Waterford where he was pronounced dead.

The scene has been preserved and Garda Technical Bureau officers are on site.

An incident room has been established at Waterford Garda Station.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to contact them. They particularly want to speak to anyone who was in the Shanakiel area in the early hours of Thursday.

Contact the incident room on 051 305 300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.