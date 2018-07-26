Trump: US will impose sanctions on Turkey unless pastor is freed

Donald Trump has threatened Nato ally Turkey with “large sanctions” unless a US pastor held on terrorism and spying charges is released. Tweeting from on board Air Force One, Mr Trump said: “The United States will impose large sanctions on Turkey for their long time detainment of Pastor Andrew Brunson, a great Christian, family man and wonderful human being.”

He said Brunson “is suffering greatly. This innocent man of faith should be released immediately!” Earlier, Vice President Mike Pence said that if Turkey does not take immediate action to free Mr Brunson “the United States of America will impose severe economic sanctions on Turkey.” He spoke at the close of a three-day conference on religious freedom. Mr Brunson, 50, an evangelical Christian pastor originally from North Carolina, was let out of jail on Wednesday after 18 months to serve house arrest because of “health problems”, according to Turkey’s official Anadolu news agency. Mr Trump has repeatedly demanded Mr Brunson’s release and said on Twitter last week that the pastor’s detention was “a total disgrace”.

Mike Pence has demanded the release of Andrew Craig Brunson Credit: Emre Tazegul/AP