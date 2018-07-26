UK Weather Forecast: A Thundery breakdown for some tonight

Tonight: Some patchy rain over Northern Ireland, western Scotland and Wales through the night. Some scattered thundery showers elsewhere, but otherwise a dry and warm night.

Friday: Thunderstorms across parts of England and Scotland, heaviest across East Anglia and northern England. Drier generally further west. Feeling hot for most, especially in southeastern England once again.

Outlook: Feeling less hot into the weekend. Thunderstorms remain likely on Saturday. Rain and strong winds are expected to arrive from the southwest through Sunday.