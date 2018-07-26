What is eSports and why is it so popular?

Professional gaming is now a multi-million-pound business, with thousands of fans filling arenas to watch players compete against one another. The gatherings have grown from small local events between friends to worldwide showpieces that are streamed online by millions. Here is a look at the rise of eSports.

(Joe Giddens/PA) Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

– What is eSports? The practice of professional and competitive gaming, more widely known as eSports, has existed for as long as multiplayer video gaming has. However, improvements in technology have changed multiplayer from something that is done in one room by gamers on the same machine to an event that can include hundreds of players at once in different locations around the world, on different consoles and devices, linked by an internet connection. This, along with the vast growth of many video game developers, has enabled many firms to fund and launch their own competitions for players. As game streaming platforms such as Twitch have also emerged, it has helped turn these competitions into global events. – How popular is eSports today? The Overwatch League Grand Finals beginning on Friday in New York has sold out the city’s 20,000-seater Barclays Centre, while the upcoming Fifa eWorld Cup is taking place at the O2 in London next month, highlighting how much of a draw these events are. Other high-profile games such as Call of Duty and Rocket League now also have their own competitions.

Overwatch League player Min-seok “AimGod” Kwon celebrates Credit: Robert Paul/Activision Blizzard