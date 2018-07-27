10 critical questions for any relationship

Asking 10 “critical” questions before embarking on a serious relationship can help couples thrive, a new study suggests.

Long-term relationships last when they are built on friendship, respect, realistic expectations, shared interests and humour.

Evidence from couples, as well as family lawyers, mediators and judges has helped identify the 10 key aspects of a relationship which other couples can use to reflect on to see if they are likely to thrive and stand the test of time.

Continuing to ask the 10 critical questions can also help couples build their relationship. The questions are:

– Are my partner and I a ‘good fit’?

– Do we have a strong basis of friendship?

– Do we want the same things in our relationship and out of life?

– Are our expectations realistic?

– Do we generally see the best in each other?

– Do we both work at keeping our relationship vibrant?

– Do we both feel we can discuss things freely and raise issues with each other?

– Are we both committed to working through hard times?

– When we face stressful circumstances would we pull together to get through it?

– Do we each have supportive others around us?

The study, which was conducted by the University of Exeter, has been supported by Baroness Shackleton, a famous divorce lawyer, who has represented the likes of the Prince of Wales, Sir Paul McCartney and Liam Gallagher.