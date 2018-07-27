Body found in lake search for missing boy, 17

Rescue teams searching a lake following a report of a 17-year-old boy getting into difficulty in the water have recovered a body.

Warwickshire Police said the emergency services found a body in the Blue Lagoon, at Bishops Itchington at 10.50am on Friday, after the alarm was first raised at 6.30pm on Thursday.

Ambulance crews who were on the scene were told the teenager had got into difficulty after going into the lake at the popular beauty spot near Leamington Spa.