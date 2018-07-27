Coroner adjourns decision on Ballymurphy shootings inquest special status

A decision over whether to grant a loyalist paramilitary go-between special status at a high-profile Troubles inquest has been adjourned.

Presiding coroner Siobhan Keegan has given the UVF witness four weeks to provide statements and submissions about the evidence they say they have before she makes a decision.

Soldiers have long been held responsible for killing 10 people in Ballymurphy but the accepted narrative became clouded earlier this year when former UVF members came forward to claim their organisation was also involved.

Loyalists have asked an interlocutor to present evidence that a UVF sniper shot some of the victims to the coroner’s court ahead of a fresh inquest in the autumn.

At a preliminary hearing in Belfast in June, a lawyer for the go-between – known to the court at Witness X – made a formal submission urging the granting of Properly Interested Person status.

Such status would enable the interlocutor to access confidential files related to the inquest and cross-examine other witnesses due to give evidence.