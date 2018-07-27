Donald Trump's ex-lawyer Michael Cohen claims president 'knew of Russian lawyer meeting'

Donald Trump's former lawyer has said that the US president knew in advance about a meeting between his aides and a Russian lawyer who is alleged to have promised dirt on Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election campaign, it has been claimed.

NBC News reported that Michael Cohen has said he is willing to testify this to the special counsel investigation into Russian election meddling.

The meeting at Trump Tower in New York City in June 2016 involved Donald Trump Jr, the President's son-in-law Jared Kushner, then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort and influential Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.

If Mr Cohen's statement is true, then it would be at odds with what Mr Trump Jr and Mr Kushner have testified - one to Congress and the other to the special counsel - that the President knew nothing about the meeting until details of it emerged a year later.

Ms Veselnitskaya has denied acting on behalf of Russian officialdom when she met with the Trump team, telling Congress that she operates "independently of any government bodies."