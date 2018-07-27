- ITV Report
Donald Trump's ex-lawyer Michael Cohen claims president 'knew of Russian lawyer meeting'
Donald Trump's former lawyer has said that the US president knew in advance about a meeting between his aides and a Russian lawyer who is alleged to have promised dirt on Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election campaign, it has been claimed.
NBC News reported that Michael Cohen has said he is willing to testify this to the special counsel investigation into Russian election meddling.
The meeting at Trump Tower in New York City in June 2016 involved Donald Trump Jr, the President's son-in-law Jared Kushner, then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort and influential Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.
If Mr Cohen's statement is true, then it would be at odds with what Mr Trump Jr and Mr Kushner have testified - one to Congress and the other to the special counsel - that the President knew nothing about the meeting until details of it emerged a year later.
Ms Veselnitskaya has denied acting on behalf of Russian officialdom when she met with the Trump team, telling Congress that she operates "independently of any government bodies."
Mr Trump Jr's lawyer, Alan Futerfas, told NBC News that Mr Cohen's accusations were false and that his client "has been professional and responsible throughout the Mueller and congressional investigations.
"We are very confident of the accuracy and reliability of the information that has been provided by Mr. Trump Jr and on his behalf."
The president has consistently denied he knew about the meeting.
The 71-year-old's lawyer, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, dismissed Mr Cohen's claims, saying he "is not credible".
"Michael Cohen can't be believed unless it's corroborated five times," Mr Giuliani told NBC News.
"I talked to the president about this at length before, as well as other witnesses, and it's not true.
"Why would you expect it would be true from someone like Cohen?
"A lawyer who would tape their own client is a lawyer without any character."
Earlier this week it emerged that Mr Cohen had secretly recorded a discussion he had with Mr Trump about buying the rights to a Playboy model’s story about an affair she claims she had with the president.
It has also emerged that Ms Veselnitskaya has worked more closely with senior Russian government officials than she previously revealed.
Documents and emails show that Ms Veselnitskaya is a well-connected attorney who served as a ghostwriter for top Russian government lawyers and received assistance from senior Interior Ministry personnel in a case involving a key client.
She is keen to overturn sanctions imposed by the US on Russian officials.
However, Ms Veselnitskaya told Congress she was working "independently" of officials when she met with the Trump team.