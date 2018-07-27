Prisoner Martin Estrada climbs onto moving police car's roof in daring jailbreak attempt

An inmate's daring attempt at escaping his jail sentence has been captured on camera by witnesses.

In the video, 31-year-old Martin Estrada, who was being transported to a prison in Texas, is seen riding on the police car's roof along Wichita Falls highway after climbing out the window.

Two patrol cars were called as backup as Estrada's vehicle pulled over in an attempt to stop him making a getaway.

After he was caught, officers added evading arrest to a long list of charges against him including aggravated robbery and possession of meth with intent to deliver.