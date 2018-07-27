Global manhunt for speedboat owner sentenced over date’s fatal Thames crash

An international manhunt has been launched to find a “cowardly” speedboat owner sentenced to six years’ imprisonment in his absence for killing his date in a crash on the River Thames. Web designer Jack Shepherd, 30, had been trying to impress 24-year-old Charlotte Brown after meeting her on dating website OkCupid.

But their champagne-fuelled first date ended in tragedy when his boat capsized near Wandsworth Bridge in central London when it hit a submerged log after Shepherd encouraged his date to take the wheel. They were both thrown into the cold water and Ms Brown died after she was pulled from the river unconscious and unresponsive. Shepherd, originally from Exeter, was found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence in his absence over the incident on December 8 2015 after failing to attend his Old Bailey trial. The judge has issued a warrant for his arrest and police have launched an international manhunt to bring him to justice after he ignored his victim’s family’s pleas to return to face justice. His own barrister Stephen Vullo QC said: “He could not have faced the Brown family from the dock and it’s cowardice he could not do so.”

Jack Shepherd Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA

Reading an emotional victim impact statement in court, Ms Brown’s mother Roz Wickens said: “I want Jack Shepherd to know that when he’s enjoying himself with his family, I in fact am not enjoying myself and never will. “The truth is I will be visiting Charlotte’s grave. Also, if it was a dreadful accident, as he has claimed, why hasn’t he explained what happened that night and at least sent his condolences. “The fact is, if Charlotte had not met him she would still be alive today. The empty hole that has been left in my heart is huge and is agony. “I will continue to feel pain, distress, emotion and anguish until I take my final breath.” Judge Richard Marks QC sentenced Shepherd to six years’ imprisonment in his absence on Friday and said he had a “totally cavalier attitude to safety”. “I’m satisfied that at the time of the collision the boat was being driven in excess of the speed limit although I cannot be certain of the extent to which that was the case,” he said.

The speedboat owned by Jack Shepherd Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA