Government push to encourage and help young people get summer jobs welcomed

A campaign to help and encourage young people to secure summer jobs, launched by the Work and Pensions Secretary, has been branded a “welcome intervention”. Esther McVey, writing in the Telegraph, said employment opportunities during the holidays can equip the next generation in a post-Brexit Britain with the “essential skills” to succeed. With 20,000 summer jobs available, on Friday she also launched a dedicated portal and search tool for summer job applications on the Government’s job search website – Find A Job. It comes amid a decline in the number of youngsters working whilst studying, and a drop in those taking on Saturday jobs – with the drive aiming to highlight the value of summer employment.

Lizzie Crowley, a skills adviser at the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development, welcomed Ms Mcvey’s announcement and the campaign. “I think it is absolutely essential that young people gain experience in the world of work whilst learning,” she told the Press Association. She said many employers really value soft or employability skills in their employees. “These skills are very difficult to develop if you haven’t had experience of the workplace,” Ms Crowley added. “So for a young person that enters the labour market having had no experience of paid work… they are at a considerable disadvantage because they find it very difficult to be able to showcase those skill sets to employers when they come to interview stage.” She said that especially during the school term, the types of jobs which are available to young people do not offer the hours or flexibility required. “I think this is why Esther McVey’s idea of having a pool of summer jobs during the holidays is an excellent idea because it overcomes a lot of those barriers,” Ms Crowley added. “It is a definite welcome intervention.” Malcolm Trobe, deputy general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said summer and part-time jobs help young people develop vital skills such as time management and customer service. “Our experience is that schools and colleges are supportive of the value of this type of work as long as it is proportionate and doesn’t hamper students’ studies,” he said.

