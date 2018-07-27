Heatwave havoc in Britain as ‘extreme’ temperatures set to climb to 37C

The heatwave is causing havoc in Britain with people getting into difficulty in rivers and holidaymakers facing travel disruption. The most intense conditions are perhaps yet to come with forecasted highs of 37C (98.6F) and potential thunderstorms.

Police forces have been called following concerns for people’s welfare at rivers and a lake. Thames Valley Police said a man’s body was recovered from the Jubilee River in Slough, adding that his death is not being treated as suspicious.

Warwickshire Police officers remain at the Bishops Bowl Lakes area in Bishops Itchington following a report of a 17-year-old boy going into the water on Thursday evening. Police were called at around 6.30pm after concerns were raised for the boy, and specialist water rescue teams, as well as fire and ambulance crews, are in the area with searches being carried out.

Essex Police said the search for a teenager who was last seen in water near Clacton Pier on Thursday evening resumed on Friday morning. The force was called amid concerns for the welfare of two teenage boys and were on the scene just after 6.35pm. One boy was rescued by a lifeboat crew, checked over by medical teams and reunited with his family, but the second remains unaccounted for. Meanwhile, cross-Channel rail operator Eurotunnel has cancelled thousands of tickets after “extreme temperatures” caused major disruption to services.

It is one of the busiest weeks of the year for cross-Channel travel as the start of many school summer holidays leads to a surge in family trips. The firm took the “unprecedented decision” to stop passengers from travelling on Friday if they were due to return on the same day or Saturday in a bid to ease long queues. Passengers faced delays of up to six-and-a-half hours on Thursday when air-conditioning units failed on trains. And as of Friday morning, the operator was still warning of delays.

People on the beach in Broadstairs, Kent Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA