Katie Price reports herself to police after violating driving ban

TV personality and model Katie Price has revealed she reported herself to police after driving to a hospital appointment for her son Harvey while still being banned from the road.

In a message shared on social media Price, 40, wrote: “Been on such an emotional rollercoaster the last six months and my head has been all over the place, so much so, that I thought my driving ban was up.

“After driving to Harvey’s Hospital appointment I have now found out that I don’t get my licence back until August 8.

“With this on my conscience I called police and reported myself. I’ve come such a long way and just want an easy life now.

“I have got out of a hole and am finally happy and looking forward to being my old independent self.”