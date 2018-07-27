Millions of patients missing out on wheelchairs, charity warns

Millions of people are being left without wheelchairs as they recover from illness and risk being “trapped” in their own homes, the British Red Cross has warned. A survey by the charity found 8% of UK adults, the equivalent of an estimated 4.3 million people, may have needed or benefited from the short-term use of a wheelchair or mobility aid in one year. However just 1% received a short-term loan of up to six months, which can help prevent falls and re-admittance to hospitals.

The British Red Cross said a lack of information about services, stigma around wheelchair use and a “postcode lottery” are among the reasons people are not getting the right support. Mike Adamson, chief executive of British Red Cross, said: “It is unacceptable that people with injuries, social care needs or even those with terminal illnesses find themselves scrabbling around to get something so basic. “Most people have no idea that this issue exists until they are in need of a wheelchair for themselves or a family member. “Worryingly, our research shows that often people aren’t even offered the option of borrowing a wheelchair. “Instead of being able to socialise, get to appointments or to work, people are ending up trapped in their homes, becoming isolated and delaying their recovery.”

