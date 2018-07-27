Where the Prime Minister and her Brexit rivals are spending their summer holidays

As Theresa May completes the latest round of Brexit negotiations ahead of her summer holidays in Europe, her Conservative colleagues were also packing their bags for a getaway. A Brexit trend emerged, with Remainers seeming content to stay in Europe whereas Brexiteers headed towards the US or stayed within the UK. ERG chairman Jacob Rees-Mogg will be going to the US, as will fellow Brexiteer and International Trade Secretary Liam Fox, after a trip to Japan.

UK prime minister's favourite holiday destinations Credit: PA

Environment Secretary and Vote Leave leader Michael Gove will be spending some of his summer holidays in Scotland. Meanwhile, Remainer Anna Soubry will be holidaying in Europe next month, her office confirmed. Ever the one to buck the trend, former Brexit secretary David Davis, who quit the Cabinet over Mrs May’s Chequers deal, will be holidaying in Europe. “I always stay with my in-laws in Hungary,” he said.

Michael Gove will be heading north to Scotland Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

Mr Davis’ holiday destination neighbours the Prime Minister’s current location of Austria, where she has held Brexit negotiations ahead of her holiday in nearby Italy. Mrs May will attend a music festival in Salzburg as a guest of the Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. As well as enjoying the musical performances on offer, which include Mozart’s The Magic Flute, Mrs May will hold rounds of talks with Mr Kurz and Czech prime minister Andrej Babis.

The Magic Flute will be one treat for Theresa May in Salzburg Credit: Dave Thompson/PA

It is part of several meetings across Europe which the PM and her ministers are carrying out to win over support for the Chequers Brexit blueprint, although the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, has rejected the customs proposals that form a key plank of the plan. After a turbulent political year that has seen Mrs May lose a wave of ministers for personal misdemeanours and political opposition to her EU exit strategy, the PM will be hoping for a restful time as she heads off for the summer.

The Hungarian Parliament Building in Budapest. Ex-Brexit secretary David Davis will be in Hungary for his holidays Credit: Adam Davy/PA

The premier and her husband Philip will spend around a week in Italy before she returns to work in her constituency and Downing Street. Mrs May is also due to attend a First World War memorial event to mark the battle of Amiens, which began on August 8 1918 and helped to secure victory. She will then jet off for two weeks in Switzerland.

Some Brexiteers will take a break in the US Credit: Martin Keene/PA