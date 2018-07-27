Patients could be ‘seriously disadvantaged’ by no-deal Brexit

Patients, including Theresa May who relies on insulin, could be “seriously disadvantaged” in the event of a no-deal Brexit, the chairman of the UK’s medicines regulator has warned.

Sir Michael Rawlins, of the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), said supplies of insulin and other medication which is not manufactured in the UK, may be disrupted in such a scenario.

Officials need to make sure drugs do not run out if a deal with the European Union is not reached, Sir Michael told the Pharmaceutical Journal.

The Prime Minister, who has Type 1 diabetes, has previously said she regularly injects with insulin to manage the condition.