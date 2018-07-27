Police find car used in murder of father-of-two

Brian Phelan, a father-of-two in his early 30s, from Bessbrook, died after a stabbing in the Carrivekeeney Road area, near Newry, on Thursday.

Police have found a car they believe was used in the murder of a man in Co Down.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan said: “We thank the public for their assistance with this matter and continue to appeal that anyone who was in the area of Carrivekeeney Road or the general Newry area or who has any dash-cam or mobile phone footage of the Peugeot car to get in touch with us.”

The vehicle was a blue Peugeot 206.

The Sinn Fein councillor for Slieve Gullion, Roisin Mulgrew, said South Armagh had a strong community spirit and people would rally around the grieving family.

“At this stage the emphasis needs to be on co-operation with the police, letting them carry out their investigation properly and thoroughly and being there to support the family as they come to terms with this tragedy,” she said.