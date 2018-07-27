Police hunt car used in murder of father-of-two

Brian Phelan, a father-of-two in his early 30s, from Bessbrook, died after a stabbing in the Carrivekeeney Road area, near Newry, on Thursday.

Police are hunting for a car they believe was used in the murder of a man in Co Down.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan said: “I am making a specific appeal for the public’s assistance in locating a blue-coloured Peugeot 206, registration SX53 BYW, that we believe was involved in the murder.

“I believe this car is somewhere in the Newry area and I am appealing for anyone who sees the car not to touch it but to contact police immediately.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area of Carrivekeeney Road or the general Newry area who has any dash-cam or mobile phone footage of the Peugeot car to get in touch with us.”

Sinn Fein councillor for Slieve Gullion, Roisin Mulgrew, said South Armagh had a strong community spirit and people would rally around the grieving family.

“At this stage the emphasis needs to be on co-operation with the police, letting them carry out their investigation properly and thoroughly and being there to support the family as they come to terms with this tragedy,” she said.