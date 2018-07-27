Police officer cleared after smashing through car windscreen

A police officer who sawed and smashed his way through a suspect’s windscreen with a knife has been cleared of common assault and damaging property.

Joshua Savage, 28, was accused of attacking Leon Fontana’s Ford Fiesta with a baton before cutting the glass with a lock knife on September 16 2016.

Police mistakenly thought the driver was a potentially violent drug dealer called TJ Dixon who may have had a weapon and only a provisional licence.

The incident left Mr Fontana with a shard of glass in his eye that had to be removed by a doctor, and he was forced to pay £175 to have his windscreen repaired.

The incident, at around 5.25pm on Vicar’s Road in Camden, north-west London, was filmed by Mr Fontana and shared widely online at the time, provoking a public outcry.

Mr Savage’s actions were described by the prosecution as those of “a bully in uniform”.

The police officer said he acted lawfully and proportionately when Mr Fontana refused to step out of his vehicle, and that it was common practice for Metropolitan Police officers to carry knives on duty.

On Thursday, Mr Savage was cleared of one count of assault by beating and one count of damaging property at Southwark Crown Court.