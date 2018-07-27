Record brood of barn owl chicks celebrated

The largest recorded brood of barn owls in Northern Ireland is being celebrated.

The birth of the five chicks on the outskirts of Crumlin, Co Antrim, has been described by conservationists as unprecedented.

The Ulster Wildlife Trust said it is the largest barn owl brood it has recorded in Northern Ireland.

Volunteer nest minder Ciaran Walsh made the exciting discovery through cameras he set up at the remote site on the shores of Lough Neagh.

“It was on July 12, at around 2.50am I saw three of the chicks out on the shelf,” he told the Press Association.

“Then the female came over with a mouse, and next thing another two chicks came out.

“I couldn’t believe it.”

Mr Walsh says with the chicks being born four weeks earlier than would normally be expected, he is cautiously hopeful the parent birds may even have a second brood this year.

He has been painstakingly feeding the parent birds throughout the storms of last autumn and the recent wet spring.

“They can’t hunt in the rain so I have been watching the weather and leaving them food when it has been wet,” he said.

“The female needs plenty of food, every egg takes 4% of her body weight, it’s a big undertaking.”