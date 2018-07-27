Pictures show raging inferno's devastation as wildfire tears through Californian towns killing two

A wildfire has torn through two small Northern California communities, killing a bulldozer operator and a firefighter, destroying dozens of homes and forcing thousands of terrified residents to flee. Flames swept through the communities of Shasta and Keswick before jumping the Sacramento River and reaching Redding, a city of about 92,000 people and the largest in the region.

Dozens of homes have been destroyed in the blaze. Credit: AP

The so-called Carr Fire is “taking down everything in its path,” said Scott McLean, a CalFire spokesman for the crews battling the blaze.

A wildfire burns properties in California Credit: AP

Residents in the western part of Redding who had not been under evacuation orders were caught off-guard and had to flee with little notice, causing miles-long traffic jams as flames turned the skies orange.

Thousands of people have been forced to flee. Credit: AP

Mr McLean said: “When it hit, people were really scrambling. There was not much of a warning.” “Really we’re in a life-saving mode right now in Redding,” said Jonathan Cox, battalion chief with CalFire. “We’re not fighting a fire. "We’re trying to move people out of the path of it because it is now deadly and it is now moving at speeds and in ways we have not seen before in this area.”

Evacuation shelters have been set up to help those fleeing the blaze. Credit: AP

Some residents drove to hotels or the homes of family members in safer parts of California, while other evacuees poured into a shelter just outside of town.

A spokesperson for the fire service said there was not much warning ahead of the blaze. Credit: AP

Several people have been treated for burns, while rescue crews found the body of a bulldozer operator who was hired privately to clear vegetation in the blaze’s path, Mr McLean said. The fire burned over the operator and his equipment, making the man the second bulldozer operator killed in a California blaze in less than two weeks.

Firefighters discuss plans to tackle the wildfires Credit: Noah Berger/AP

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said later that a firefighter in the city of Redding was killed tackling the blaze in Shasta County.

Dry vegetation is helping to feed the flames. Credit: AP