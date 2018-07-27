Robinson: Powersharing must resume to protect Anglo-Irish relations after Brexit

Restoring powersharing in Northern Ireland is crucial to preventing a drastic worsening of Anglo-Irish relations post-Brexit, former Stormont first minister Peter Robinson has warned. In a stark message to the current generation of politicians in the region, Mr Robinson stressed the need to put their differences aside, claiming it was “intolerable” some of them appeared to have “turned their backs” on the electorate. In a speech in Co Donegal, the ex-Democratic Unionist leader said there was the potential for a marked deterioration in the relationship between the UK and Irish governments once the kinship fostered by their respective membership of the European Union was gone. Mr Robinson said already fraying relations between politicians north and south of the border in Ireland would also worsen once Brexit occurs and cautioned that communities within Northern Ireland had become more “polarised” due to the “hysteria” whipped up over the UK’s exit from the EU.

Organiser of the MacGill Summer School in Co Donegal, Dr Joe Mulholland, left, and Peter Robinson Credit: PA

Addressing the MacGill summer school in Glenties, he said tensions had been exacerbated by the collapse of Stormont, highlighting that the implosion of powersharing had also put associated north-south and east-west political structures bodies into cold storage. “Central to protecting the helpful and cordial set of relationships, that have been built up over many years, is the rebirth and smooth operation of the Northern Ireland Assembly, its Executive, along with the North-South and East-West institutions,” he said. “Without each and all of those parts being in place, and working, relationships will suffer – perhaps drastically. “The absence of the complete network of connections leaves us all vulnerable to a downward spiral which may lead to toxicity.” On the risks to Anglo-Irish relations, Mr Robinson said the EU had provided a “common room” where the UK and Irish Republic had kept in regular contact, fostering a sense of “friendship and conviviality”. The former East Belfast MP said there was comradeship of being part of the same team, adding: “Distance and detachment will inevitably cool the kinship.

