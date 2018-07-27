Sir Chris Hoy meets Glasgow 2018 volunteers

Volunteers for the Glasgow 2018 European Championships have received a pep talk from Sir Chris Hoy with less than a week until the action begins.

Scotland’s greatest Olympian met around 200 volunteers and visited venues for the event which brings together the previously individual European Championships in athletics, aquatics, cycling, gymnastics, rowing and triathlon with a new golf event.

It is being hosted jointly by Glasgow and Berlin with the hope of elevating the status of European Championships in each sport and attracting a large continental audience.

Volunteers will be helping out at 12 venues including sites outside Glasgow with open water swimming at Loch Lomond, rowing and triathlon at Strathclyde Country Park, golf at Gleneagles and diving in Edinburgh.