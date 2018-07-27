Sixth man charged over ‘acid attack’ on three-year-old boy

A sixth man has been charged in connection with a suspected acid attack on a three-year-old boy in Worcester.

Saied Hussini, from London, was arrested on Thursday night at an address in Wrottesley Road, Harlesden, West Mercia Police said.

He was charged on Friday night with conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm between July 12 and July 22.

Hussini is due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Five other men including the injured youngster’s 39-year-old father appeared in court on Wednesday, charged over the incident on July 21.

Adam Cech, 27, and Jan Dudi, 25, both from Birmingham, Norbert Pulko, 22, from London, and Jabar Paktia, 41, from Wolverhampton, all appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court alongside the fifth man, who cannot be named for legal reasons.