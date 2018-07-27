Some severe thunderstorms tonight

Tonight:

Thunderstorms will steadily clear away, becoming confined to northeast Scotland. Some clearer spells elsewhere, but further showery rain pushing into the west. Warm for many, fresher in the west.

Saturday:

Spells of rain moving northeastwards, heaviest over the Northern Isles. Sunny spells elsewhere, but further showers across the west and breezier than recent days. Feeling much fresher for all.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest national forecast: