Theresa May’s hopes of finding Brexit allies suffer setback

Theresa May has been warned that she will struggle to find “loopholes” in the European Union’s approach to Brexit talks. The Prime Minister will discuss her plan for leaving the European Union with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Czech counterpart Andrej Babis as she seeks to build alliances as the clock ticks down to the March 2019 Brexit date. Both the Austrian and Czech governments have been critical of aspects of EU policy, particularly on migration, and Mrs May will hope she can use internal divisions within the bloc to push for a more flexible approach from Brussels to the Brexit negotiations. But Czech state secretary for European affairs Ales Chmelar insisted there was unity behind Michel Barnier’s approach to the talks.

Michel Barnier rejected the UK’s plans for post-Brexit customs arrangements at a press conference with Dominic Raab Credit: Olivier Matthys/AP

EU chief negotiator Mr Barnier dealt the Prime Minister a serious blow by rejecting a key plank of her Brexit strategy on Thursday. Central to the Prime Minister’s plan, set out in a white paper a fortnight ago, is a “facilitated customs arrangement” under which tariffs charged at the border would be passed on to either the British or EU authorities depending on the destination of imported goods, but Mr Barnier made clear that was not acceptable to Brussels.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.