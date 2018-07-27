Thousands flee as ‘wall of flames’ burns homes across California

Thousands of people have been forced to flee after a wildfire tore through an area of northern California, killing a bulldozer operator as he fought to contain the blaze. Three firefighters have also been injured and dozens of homes destroyed by the blaze. Flames swept through the communities of Shasta and Keswick before jumping the Sacramento River and reaching Redding, a city of about 92,000 people – the largest in the region. A fire official said the blaze was “taking down everything in its path”. He added: “It’s just a wall of flames. It’s nonstop.”

A wildfire burns properties in California Credit: Noah Berger/AP

Crews found the body of the bulldozer operator who was hired privately to clear vegetation in the blaze’s path. The fire burned over the operator and his equipment, making the man the second bulldozer operator to be killed in a California blaze in less than two weeks. “It’s just chaotic. It’s wild,” the spokesman said. “There’s a lot of fire, a lot of structures burning.” He said many people in Redding did not seem prepared for the blaze to reach their city. “When it hit, people were really scrambling,” he said. “There was not much of a warning.”

Firefighters discuss plans to tackle the wildfires Credit: Noah Berger/AP