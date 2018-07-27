Trump claims US is economic envy of entire world over 4.1% growth rate

US president Donald Trump has called America the “economic envy of the entire world” after data showed an annual growth rate of 4.1% in the second quarter. Mr Trump predicted that as he renegotiates trade deals, “we’re going to go a lot higher than these numbers”. Speaking on the South Lawn of the White House, he insisted that the figures are “very sustainable”.

The data marks the fastest pace of growth since 2014, and was driven by consumers who began spending their tax cuts and exporters who rushed to get their products delivered ahead of retaliatory tariffs. The Commerce Department reported that the gross domestic product (GDP), the country’s total output of goods and services, posted its best showing since a 4.9% gain in the third quarter of 2014. President Donald Trump is predicting growth will accelerate under his economic policies.

Mr Trump predicted the figures would get even better Credit: AP

However, private forecasters cautioned that the April-June pace is unsustainable because it stems from temporary factors. The rest of the year is likely to see good, but with slower growth of around 3%. Mr Trump, who has repeatedly attacked the economic record of the preceding Obama administration, pledged during his 2016 campaign to double growth to 4% or better. The president said during a trip to Iowa and Illinois: “It’s only going to get better.” The latest GDP figure was nearly double the 2.2% growth rate in the first quarter, which was revised up from a previous estimate of 2% growth. Consumer spending, which accounts for 70% of economic activity, rebounded to a 4% annual growth rate after turning in a lacklustre 0.5% gain in the first quarter.

Construction personnel work on a building project just south of Chicago’s Loop Credit: AP