Trump denies knowing about Trump Tower meeting in advance

US president Donald Trump has denied that he knew in advance about a Trump Tower meeting in June 2016 between a Russian lawyer, his eldest son and other aides which had been convened to uncover dirt on his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton. Mr Trump tweeted, “NO,” he “did NOT know of the meeting with my son, Don jr.”

The US president’s campaign had been told the Russian lawyer had dirt on Mrs Clinton to share. CNN reported that Mr Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, claims the then-Republican candidate knew in advance about the meeting. CNN cited anonymous sources, saying Cohen was willing to share that information with special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating possible collusion between Mr Trump’s campaign and Russia. Mr Cohen was not present at the Trump Tower meeting, and the lawyer has offered no evidence to support the claim that Mr Trump knew about the meeting.

Michael Cohen is the former personal lawyer and self-described ‘fixer’ for Mr Trump Credit: AP