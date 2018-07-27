Very hot temperatures sparking heavy, thundery downpours

Today:

Another very hot day in the east sparking further heavy, thundery downpours in places. Mostly sunny through centrals swathes, but cloudier and turning fresher in the west with some rain.

Tonight:

Thunderstorms will steadily clear away, becoming confined to northeast Scotland. Some clearer spells elsewhere, but further showery rain pushing into the west. Warm for many, fresher in the west.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest national forecast: