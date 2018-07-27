What the papers say – July 27

Facebook, medicinal cannabis on the NHS and the continuing heatwave all make an appearance on Friday’s fronts. The Times leads with an investigation into social networking site Facebook, with the paper claiming that anti-Semitic posts are allowed to remain on the site despite being flagged.

The Daily Telegraph reports on calls for young people to get summer jobs, as a decline in the number of teenagers taking on temporary work is leaving them ill-prepared for the workplace.

The Guardian carries a report that more than £84 billion has been wiped off the value of Facebook as user growth on the site slowed down following the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

The Financial Times runs with the same story, calling it the biggest one-day fall in US history.

Meanwhile, the Metro leads on problems following the hot weather, reporting on train cancellations, melting roads and an increased demand within the NHS.

The Sun also covers the weather latest, with the paper reporting that the heatwave will last for the rest of the summer.

The i runs with a story about medicinal cannabis, after the drug was reclassified to allow doctors to prescribe it to patients with “exceptional clinical need”.

And the Independent continues with its campaign for Britons to get a final say on a Brexit deal, with the paper reporting that more than 200,000 people have signed a petition.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror runs with Sir Alex Ferguson expressing his gratitude to hospital staff who saved his life.

The Daily Star has the same story, as Sir Alex thanked those who had allowed him some more “Fergie Time”.

The Daily Mail carries a report from the Office of National Statistics, saying that households are spending more than they earn for the first time in 30 years.

And the Daily Express leads with a “spectacular” breakthrough from a new Alzheimer’s drug.