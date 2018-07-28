Angry scenes as man appears in court on murder charge

Police had to step in during an angry confrontation as an unemployed man appeared in court charged with murdering a father-of-two.

Friends or family of Brian Phelan shouted abuse and a woman attempted to reach the accused in the dock at Newry Magistrates’ Court before being intercepted by officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

Unemployed Daniel Carroll, 27, from Edward Street in Portadown, spoke only to confirm that he understood the charge during a brief hearing on Saturday morning.

Mr Phelan, 33 and from Bessbrook, Co Armagh, died after a stabbing in the Carrivekeeney Road area, near Newry, Co Down, on Thursday.