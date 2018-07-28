Body of missing teenage swimmer Ben Quartermaine found near Clacton Pier after two-day search

Police have provisionally identified the boy as Ben Quartermaine who has been missing since Thursday. Credit: Facebook

The body of a teenager who went missing while swimming in the sea in Clacton has been found. Police have provisionally identified the boy as 15-year-old Ben Quartermaine who got into difficulty with a friend while swimming near Clacton Pier on Thursday. The body was found at 8am on Saturday morning. Two pier workers helped keep the other boy above water until an RNLI lifeboat crew could reach him, but Ben could not be found.

Police at the scene on Thursday Credit: Nick Ansell/PA

A member of the public raised the alarm after spotting the boys in the water and pier worker Stuart Duff issued an emergency call, with two other staff members rushing to help with a lifebelt. Przemek Jakiela, 40, who works in the pier’s amusement arcade, said he threw a lifebelt to one youngster but was unable to reach him due to the wind and currents. He threw the belt a number of times before the teenager was able to grab hold of it and Mr Jakiela kept a firm grip on the rope – along with pier bar worker Amy Bayliss – until an RNLI crew managed to pull the boy from the water and take him ashore.

Police carry out their search near Clacton Pier Credit: Nick Ansell/PA

He tried to rescue the other boy but was unable to. “As I got there I just saw his head go under and he disappeared and did not come back up again,” said Mr Jakiela. “There was just nothing we could do for him.” Managing director Billy Ball said the pier had recently put in new lifebelts which are each in an enclosed plastic case to stop them from being vandalised. Essex Police said the cause of death is still being investigated but that it is not being treated as suspicious.