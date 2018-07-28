Dublin’s first Trans Pride parade takes place

Hundreds of people have taken part in Dublin’s first Trans Pride parade.

Protesters marched from Liberty Hall to Fairview Park for a rally on gender issues.

Demonstrators were highlighting the need for access to and funding for trans healthcare, legal recognition for intersex and non binary people, an end to anti-trans violence and funding for mental health services.

The protest was supported by a wide range of campaigns, groups, organisations and activists including the National Women’s Council of Ireland and the Green Party.