Fake news a 'democratic crisis', MPs warn

The UK is facing a "democratic crisis" due to "harmful and misleading information" shared on social media, an influential report has found.

In a leaked document, the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee rounded on companies such as Facebook, Twitter and Google, accusing them of acting irresponsibly over the collection and use of their user's data.

In particular, the report highlighted attempts to influence the way people vote in elections, playing on their "fears and prejudices of people".

The report also said the committee "heard evidence of Russian state-sponsored attempts to influence elections in the US and the UK through social media of the efforts of private companies to do the same, and of law-breaking by certain Leave campaign groups in the UK’s EU Referendum in their use of social media".

Following the Cambridge Analytica scandal which involved Facebook and saw the widespread manipulation of personal data, the DCMS Committee began investigating and its first report suggests social media companies should face tighter regulation, as well as proposing measures to combat future election interference.

Committee Chair, Damian Collins, said the UK is "facing nothing less that a crisis in our democracy - based on the systematic manipulation of data to support the relentless targeting of citizens, without their consent, by campaigns of disinformation and messages of hate".

The leaked report - which was not due to be published until Sunday - has appeared on the blog of Dominic Cummings, the director of the official Brexit campaign group Vote Leave.

Chiefs of social media companies, such as Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, maintain that they are tech companies, meaning they are platforms rather than publishers, but he and others will no doubt now have to face the possibility that any new laws may make them accountable for the content they share.