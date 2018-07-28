GAA gives go-ahead for Liam Miller fundraiser

Ireland’s Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) has bowed to pressure and agreed to host a memorial match for former international and premiership footballer Liam Miller’s family. Organisers had initially been refused permission to hold the fundraising game at Cork’s Pairc Ui Chaoimh because the association’s rules did not allow non-GAA sports at their venues. Miller, the ex-Manchester United, Celtic and Republic of Ireland midfielder, died from cancer in February aged 36.

Liam Miller during a Republic of Ireland training session Credit: Martin Rickett/PA

A benefit match was hoped to be played at the 45,000 capacity GAA stadium in Cork and the association recently faced widespread criticism from across the political and sporting worlds after initially vetoing the September 25 fixture. The match is to raise money for Miller’s family and charities but had been rescheduled for a much smaller venue. Pairc Ui Chaoimh’s capacity will increase the funds raised for the family and charitable causes by an estimated two million euro.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

On Saturday the GAA’s central council announced its re-think. In a tweet it confirmed: “The Liam Miller tribute match will take place at Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Tuesday September 25th.” The charity football match is between a Manchester United legends team managed by Roy Keane and a combined Celtic/Ireland side. The GAA ban on non-association games being played in its grounds was relaxed in 2007 to allow soccer and rugby at Croke Park while Lansdowne Road football stadium in Dublin was redeveloped. The park has also been used for concerts, with musician Ed Sheeran playing there in May.

Sports Minister Shane Ross said he was ‘delighted a practical solution has been found’ Credit: Brian Lawless/PA