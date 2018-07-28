Gove summons water bosses over leaks as farmers plan ‘drought summit’

Water company chief executives are being summoned to a meeting with Environment Secretary Michael Gove to explain why they have not met leakage targets as the country struggles to cope with the dry summer. Mr Gove said customers expect a “reliable and resilient water supply” amid low levels in some reservoirs and the introduction by North West supplier United Utilities of a hosepipe ban from August 5. It comes as farmers were also due to meet with Government officials for a “drought summit” to discuss the effect on the country’s food supplies of the extensive heatwave that has scorched the UK.

The first half of the summer in the UK has been the driest since 1961 with Thursday and Friday’s wet weather and storms the first rainfall in weeks. Mr Gove said that firms “have much more to do to tackle leakage”, adding: “That is why I have repeatedly made clear that companies must improve and recently wrote to them to outline my expectations during this period of dry weather. “Next week I will ask the chief executives of the water companies that have failed to meet their leakage targets to a meeting at Defra to discuss how they are going to address this serious issue and improve their performance.” United Utilities has previously been accused of “wasting” 430 million litres of water every day from leakages. The GMB union said earlier this month that its research showed that United Utilities was allowing 175 Olympic-sized swimming pools’ worth of water to go “down the plughole” every day. The company said at the time that “reducing leaks is a top priority”.

Water companies have faced criticism over leaks Credit: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA