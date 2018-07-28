Heatwave replaced by unsettled showers and sunshine

After the heat and violent thunderstorms of the last couple of days, Saturday will be markedly cooler and fresher, especially across eastern England.

There will also be a distinctly unsettled theme to the weather with some sunny spells, but also plenty of showers, these merging into more persistent rain across parts of Northern Ireland and northeast Scotland.

It will also be much windier than of late, even with a risk of gales at times around Irish Sea coasts.

Top temperature 24 Celsius (75F).