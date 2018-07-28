Heavy downpours cause flooding in Northern Ireland

Heavy downpours have caused flooding and traffic disruption in parts of Northern Ireland as forecasters issued an amber thunderstorm warning. The Met Office warned of high water affecting homes and businesses and said power cuts were likely as the heatwave broke with torrential rainfall. Belfast International Airport recorded 74.4mm between midday and 3pm on Saturday. The average Northern Ireland rainfall for the month of July is 81.2mm.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

A Met Office statement said: “Slow-moving and at times torrential rain accompanied by thunder and lightning will affect parts of Northern Ireland through this afternoon. “Where the heaviest rain occurs some surface water flooding is likely.” Motorists were asked to avoid the underpass at Stockman’s Lane in Belfast due to high water levels. Cars parked along the hard shoulder on the A1 near Dromore in Co Down and there were significant delays in both directions on the arterial route. In an amber warning covering every county of Northern Ireland except Fermanagh, the Met Office said the rain and thunder will ease from the south later this afternoon. Rainfall accumulations of up to 30mm in the hour and 60 mm in three hours are likely in places, though many areas will see lower rainfall amounts.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Traffic Watch Northern Ireland said: “Following heavy rainfall around midday we had reports of flooding on many roads in the Greater Belfast area – things have improved noticeably in the last half hour but road users are advised to slow down and drive appropriate to the conditions they are encountering.” Flooding near Hilltown in Co Down also created long queues of traffic. Transport operator Translink cancelled some buses. The Met Office in Northern Ireland issued a severe weather warning, extended until 7pm on Saturday. Police warned of flooding on the A1 southbound, between Gowdystown Road and Banbridge. “Passable with care, please avoid the area if possible and exercise extreme caution.” Officers advised drivers to slow down and take care.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.