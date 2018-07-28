Horse-and-cart driver dies in crash with car

A man driving a horse and cart has died in a crash with a car.

The horse was also seriously injured in the incident and had to be put down at the scene.

A 30-year-old motorist was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after the incident in south-east London.

The victim, in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision on the A2016 Eastern Way on Saturday morning.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash to come forward, especially motorists who may have dash-cam footage.