Mass protests held in Russia against plans to raise pension age

Tens of thousands of demonstrators have attended rallies throughout Russia to protest against plans to raise the age at which Russians can receive their state retirement pensions. A crowd estimated at more than 10,000 attended a protest in Moscow that was called by the Communist Party. A similarly large crowd gathered in Yekaterinburg to protest and demonstrations were also reported in large cities including Rostov-on-Don and Volgograd. Russia’s lower house of parliament, the Duma, has given its first-reading approval to a measure that would gradually raise the pension ages from 60 to 65 for men and from 55 to 63 for women.

People hold posters during the rally against pensions changes Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP

Protesters have called for a national referendum to be held on the issue before the parliament considers further readings of the Bill after it resumes in September. The proposal to raise the pension ages was put forward by the Cabinet on the eve of the opening of the World Cup in Russia last month and many opponents accused the government of trying to slip it past citizens distracted by the tournament. But protests broke out and dismay with the retirement changes appears to be growing. President Vladimir Putin’s trust rating in public opinion has fallen significantly in the proposal’s wake. Last week he appeared to try to damp down public distress by saying that he would listen to “all opinions” on the matter.

Russian opposition activist Sergey Udaltsov attended a rally in Moscow Credit: AP